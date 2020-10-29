Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Cloudy with occasional light rain in the afternoon. High around 45F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow showers in the evening. Remaining cloudy late. Low 26F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 40%.