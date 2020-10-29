In “Stefanik knows the importance of Fort Drum” (Letters from the People, Oct. 11), retired state Sen. James W. Wright lauds his fellow Republican who is up for re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives. I found this praise ironic because, as a shameless defender of President Donald Trump, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik ignores the long-term threat to Fort Drum and to our national security: climate change.
Ms. Stefanik is failing all Americans by ignoring reports like the Department of Defense 2014 Climate Change Adaptation Roadmap. Despite her membership in the Climate Solutions Caucus, Ms. Stefanik follows Trump, who denies climate change is real. This puts the north country and the entire nation at risk. By placing party over country, she is prioritizing her political future ahead of the climate emergency and national security.
As outlined in a March 15 article in the Military Times, more than 97 percent of scientists, NASA and the Department of Defense agree that climate change is real. We will experience ruined crops, forest fires, floods, storms and other extreme weather patterns leading to mass population displacement and death.
People in Watertown and the 21st Congressional District are best served by leaders who accept the threat of climate change and will take bold action against it. Scott Gray and William Johnson, leaders of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators, need to support the new Office of Renewable Energy Siting and embrace large-scale solar and wind installations. Our county can contribute to solving the climate crisis and benefit from doing so, too, in the form of good jobs, tax revenue and new businesses. That is how to show the real leadership that our country and county need.
Pete Camacho
Watertown
(0) comments
