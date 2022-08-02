Denying we hurt others leads to depression

The subject of mental health has long been a taboo subject within families and with individuals who deny they’re struggling. But I think there’s another form of denial affecting millions of Americans and leading to suicide and depression.
That is the denial by those who cause the distress. It’s their refusal to accept any culpability for their actions or words that leaves others feeling abandoned, disheartened and hopeless. It’s often the case that ego-centric people are incapable of apologizing, fearing blame and repercussions. But that doesn’t mean that we as a society can’t acknowledge that denial is a huge contributor to worsening mental health in the United States.
Think about how many Americans have slipped into depression because the source of their pain is silent on the subject. Those sexually abused by priests and clergy suffered a long time without acknowledgment as did the many women coming forth in the Me Too movement. Blacks in America are still being told that systemic racism doesn’t exist even as they experience that reality every day, and white people ban the books and the teaching of history that confirms the existence of racism.
One million families are still grieving the loss of a relative from COVID-19, receiving little sympathy from people asserting that it was a hoax or “just the flu.” That same negation occurs for families who have lost children and loved ones in mass shootings because those espousing neo-Nazi and white nationalist messaging refute it as the motive behind the killings. So, too, Americans deserving the truth endured four years of a president lying while his party denied it.
Recently, the U.S. Supreme Court’s anti-abortion decision dismissed the doctrine of all religions, in favor of one, and declared women to have no say over what happens to their own bodies. Young people, at the greatest risk of suicide, watch head-in-the-sand adults claim there are no drastic changes in the environment or damage to the democracy they’ll inherit.
The cruelest emotional pain is the kind that occurs when someone claims you have no reason to be discouraged or distressed. Yet time and again, denial by many for their actions has contributed to widespread depression in America.
Healing begins when ethical, compassionate people, media outlets and politicians use their voices to acknowledge the anguish and condemn the reasons behind the feelings of despair and hopelessness affecting mental health in America.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.