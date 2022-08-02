Denying we hurt others leads to depression

The subject of mental health has long been a taboo subject within families and with individuals who deny they’re struggling. But I think there’s another form of denial affecting millions of Americans and leading to suicide and depression.

That is the denial by those who cause the distress. It’s their refusal to accept any culpability for their actions or words that leaves others feeling abandoned, disheartened and hopeless. It’s often the case that ego-centric people are incapable of apologizing, fearing blame and repercussions. But that doesn’t mean that we as a society can’t acknowledge that denial is a huge contributor to worsening mental health in the United States.

