Devins a benefit for Canton school board

As a longtime teacher at Canton Central School, I write this letter attesting to the qualifications and character of Cathy Devins, who is a candidate for our Board of Education in Tuesday’s election.

Cathy and her husband, Bob, relocated to Canton from Brushton and Malone less than 10 years ago and wasted no time in becoming valued members of the community. Bob ran for and was elected to two terms on the school board, bringing a wealth of experience, including nearly four decades as a teacher and five decades as a coach. Bob’s commitment to students and education served the community well.

