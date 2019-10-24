We have lived in the hamlet of Glenfield for 37 years. For the past 20 years, Doug Dietrich has represented the hamlet of Glenfield as councilman.
He has always been approachable, listens and acts on whatever our concerns have been. We are regular voters, looking for the person who shows the most concern for our community.
We believe Doug Dietrich meets that asset the best again this year. Get out and vote for Doug!
Dennis and Susan Gyore
Glenfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.