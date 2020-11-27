Disagreements must be forceful but honest

I want to follow up on Jerry Moore’s astute column (“A final Trumper tantrum,” Nov. 15) supporting the fact that there was no proven voter fraud in the 2020 election. Statements by President Donald Trump to that effect are lies based on zero facts.
Various state representatives, often Republican, declare that their examination of the voting data indicates there was no voter fraud. The Trump administration’s Department of Homeland Security described the election as the most honest and true in the history of the agency.
Mr. Trump continues to lie even as he loses repeated baseless lawsuits. It is hard to understand how citizens ignore the facts. His lies and threats not to have a peaceful transition of power are a threat to democracy; lying and the promotion of baseless conspiracy theories clearly do not make America great again.
The promotion of the facts, the advancement of science, and honest disagreements and discussions make America the best country. Further evidence that there was no voter fraud is that the Republicans did relatively well in the non-presidential areas. Many voters split their votes, voting Republican except for president.
Former Vice President Joe Biden is clearly the presidential-elect winning by the same number of Electoral College votes that Trump did in 2016. The big difference is that Trump lost the popular vote by more than 2.5 million votes last time. Biden has won by more than 5.3 million popular votes this time. Let’s hope that voters look at the facts.
Also, many Republicans will disagree with Biden on several issues. But let’s hope that when there are areas of agreement such as on climate change and the promotion of infrastructure with resulting jobs they look past their loyalty to Trump’s continuing influence as a private citizen and do what is best for the country.
I hope Republicans can look toward candidates who have more faith in honesty, believe in the power of the press to disagree, avoid senseless name-calling and disregard baseless conspiracy theories. Our country has many struggles ahead including getting Americans to wear masks, engage in social distancing and agree to take approved vaccines in our fight to overcome the horrible death toll and ravages of the novel coronavirus. We all do better if President-elect Biden succeeds, and let us hope the people give him a fair chance and disagree with him in a forceful, honest discussion of their opinions.
William Kimball
Watertown
