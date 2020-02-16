District staffers feel they’re on shaky ground

Well, the Peter Turner saga is finished for the Carthage School District, or is it? It would seem that problems could have been worked out.
Certainly this is no place for personal vendettas. A commonly used term today, transparency, probably fills the bill. I have a difficult time accepting this type of treatment to a loyal staff member.
What now has been created is an atmosphere where every employee from the top on down will feel on shaky ground, wondering if they will be next. This then undermines the very tenet board members have taken — an oath to protect our students. Shame on you!
Good business sense dictates that the chief executive officer of a multi-million dollar organization should be allowed to sensibly hand over the reins with a period of “learning the ropes,” which only seems fair to the incoming person. This appears not to have happened — in our opinion, another bad move.
There is no doubt these comments could stir the pot even more. So be it, as the public has to take whatever appears at face value. I feel better as I felt something should be said to support the “other side.”
Stanley Bingham
Carthage
The writer is a former staff member of Carthage Central School District.
