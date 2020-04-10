Do negative thoughts help us during crises?

Like Mark Zehr, I read Cynthia Graham’s letter of Saturday March 28 (“Trump supporters bear blame for crisis”). Although agreeing with nothing that she wrote, I grudgingly accepted that she was frustrated and had a right to express her opinions. Still, I couldn’t help wondering if Ms. Graham thought her letter would be generally helpful in this troubling time.
A few days later (March 31) on the editorial page I read, “Time to grow up.” The piece supposedly represented the opinion of the Watertown Daily Times. Perhaps the editors felt the need to lock arms with their brethren at the New York Times, Washington Post and media of similar ilk. As was the case when reading Ms. Graham’s letter, I pondered the question, “Does our local newspaper somehow think that expressing such opinions is helpful to its readers in this discouraging and troubling time?” This sort of negativity definitely doesn’t help me, quite the opposite.
Many times lately I’ve asked myself why I even bother reading the newspaper. Fortunately, the next morning (April 1), once again but with trepidation, I turned to the editorial page. There was the letter from Mark Zehr (“Writer stands with those who value America”). I stand with you Mark Zehr! It’s reassuring to know that you and other stalwart people are out there. Our country may manage to pull through after all.
James D. Aschmann
Adams
