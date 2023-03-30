Do viewers of Fox News value the truth?

How can any Republican still view Fox News after reading and hearing about its incriminating emails and personal statements? Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham — they all knew that the 2020 election was not stolen, yet they willfully and purposely purported the opposite.
They knew they were deceiving their viewers. Why do this? If they reported the truth about the election, they would lose their viewers.
Why would they lose their viewers?
Fox viewers don’t want facts or the truth! They demand simple answers to complex issues without recognizing that complex issues don’t have simple answers! They believe in a world of Us vs. Them. Who are these Us vs. Them people? Many Fox viewers believe white people must be in control of the government. Anyone not white is not worthy of the same rights as a true citizen of this country.
All white people must have guns as it’s their right to protect themselves. But from whom? Non-whites?
Women are subject to the control of white men as white men know what’s best for them. Any child or adult who is not heterogenous is not normal.
People who need financial help from the government are lazy. Books that don’t honor white people and traditional values are to be banned.
What are these traditional values? Who decides the traditional values? Oh yes, white people.
And the list goes on. All of this perpetuated by Republicans.
It’s disgusting that our congressional leaders — U.S. Reps. Claudia Tenney and Elise Stefanik — perpetuate preposterous and dangerous beliefs. In fact, they promote it by their rhetoric and congressional votes.
Republicans continue to deny the Jan. 6 insurrection! Every professional news source has documented live coverage of the insurrection and the Jan. 6 committee hearings. The primetime lineup of Fox News has not.
Fox News presents the insurrection as a tour or peaceful protest. How disgusting and disingenuous is that! Shame on those Republicans who continue to support this charade.
Shame on Tenney and Stefanik for skewing the truth to appease the loud mouths and ignorant base of the Republican Party who continue to support con man Donald Trump and deny the rule of law. Shame on those for voting for Tenney and Stefanik who spread these lies.
Fox News’s corporation has shown itself to be a money-grapping corporation that has no interest in reporting actual facts and truth. Money is its end game. Conspiracy theories, lying, denigrating Democrats — that’s the game that brings in the money!
Rupert Murdoch’s testimony in the Dominion lawsuit tells it all. Fox News viewers won’t even know what Murdock, Hannity, Carlson and Ingraham stated in their depositions with Dominion because Fox News won’t report on much of it! The worst part is its viewers are too brainwashed to care.
Here’s the challenge for north country Fox News viewers: Will you continue to live in a world of deception, or will you have the courage to change channels and hear the truth? Perhaps the most important question is: Do you value truth?
