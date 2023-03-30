Do viewers of Fox News value the truth?

How can any Republican still view Fox News after reading and hearing about its incriminating emails and personal statements? Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham — they all knew that the 2020 election was not stolen, yet they willfully and purposely purported the opposite.

They knew they were deceiving their viewers. Why do this? If they reported the truth about the election, they would lose their viewers.

