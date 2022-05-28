Does Greene understand what Jesus said?

On page D3 of the Sunday Weekly section of the Watertown Daily Times on May 1, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is quoted as saying, “The true meaning of loving one another ... means that you also have to uphold the law.”
Ms. Greene’s anger is aroused by Roman Catholic Bishops helping migrants at our southern border. She apparently believes the no migrant or alien can enter our country since they have disobeyed the law by entering the United States of America.
By her definition, Jesus would not have been able to enter the USA and would probably be barred from entering her church. Jesus broke the law! All three Gospels report that Jesus healed a man with a withered hand in a synagogue on the Sabbath. Luke 13:10-17 tells of Jesus on the Sabbath and in the synagogue put his hands on a woman who had not been able to stand up straight for 18 years and healed her.
They also report that Jesus and his disciples picked grain and ate it on the Sabbath. The law prohibited this.
Jesus associated with tax collectors and other sinners, possibly including prostitutes. And although this was not specifically prohibited, it got him in trouble with the authorities anyway. Jesus discouraged a group of men, including religious officials, from stoning a woman to death, even though she had been caught in the act of adultery. (I often wonder what happened to the man!)
Luke 10:25-28 reports that a lawyer responded to Jesus’s question that the greatest commandment was to “love the Lord your God with all your heart ... soul ... strength and ... mind” and “love your neighbor as yourself.” Jesus then responded, “You have answered right; do this and you will live.” The parable of the Good Samaritan follows as an example of who one’s neighbor is.
The words, thoughts and policies of Rep. Greene are the opposite and opposed to what I read in the Bible and attempt to practice in my life’s journey. Throughout the Old Testament, the inclusion of the alien and sojourner to eat at a meal with God’s people is greatly encouraged.
Jesus did not say that loving people of any nationality or race is easy and simple. But he did say all people are God’s children, and thus we are related one with the other. Therefore, the people gathered at our Southern border seeking asylum should be welcomed regardless of whether or not they broke the law by entering our nation.
David E. Simmons
Watertown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.