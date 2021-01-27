Does left believe name-calling will unify us?

In response to Mark Zehr’s letter in the Watertown Daily Times on Jan. 17 (“Trump isn’t solely to blame for DC attack”), he has expressed my feelings regarding the political atmosphere for the last four years exactly.
Not wishing to fire up the characteristic backlash and vitriol, I have kept them to myself. The hatred we have seen and felt, especially during the campaigns, is astounding. There is such division now that I wonder how the left figures name-calling will help unify the country.
Thank you, Mark Zehr, for making it clear that there are two sides — and sometimes three — to a discussion. And because we disagree, this doesn’t mean we are wrong. Listening to other viewpoints, actually listening, would help us all at least understand why we hold our beliefs.
Ellen Farrington
Norwood
