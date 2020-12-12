Does Stefanik believe claims of voter fraud?

I know that you endorsed U.S. Rep. Ellise Stefanik for Congress; I supported Tedra Cobb. I was never under any illusion that she had any chance of winning.
It is time for you to pin Elise to the wall. I want to know if she believes that President Donald Trump’s claims of voter fraud are real. Do they pose a threat to our democracy? We deserve answers directly from her, not some ambiguous news release.
What are her thoughts on QAnon? We deserve answers to these questions. Bring back Mother Goose and Grimm, and Lockhorns!
Mark Helmer
Brasher Falls
