Given the stridency of U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik’s call for an investigation of sexual harassment charges against Gov. Andrew Cuomo (“The people of New York deserve a governor …”), I’m left to wonder why the congresswoman has never raised her voice regarding the numerous similar charges lodged against President Donald Trump in recent years.
Oh yes, I forgot: Trump called her “a star.”
Robert D. Graham
Massena
