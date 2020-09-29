Does Trump know Americans don’t panic?

Well, it seems that President Donald Trump believes he has to protect us from panic.
Did we panic when the British confronted us at Bunker Hill? No! We charged into battle and we became Americans!
Did we panic when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor? No! We had a president who addressed us and told us the truth and told us how we would fight back! Did we panic? No!
The Russians put missiles in Cuba and we had a president who addressed us and the world and stated that the missiles had to go. Did we panic? No! And the missiles were gone.
We had a president who went to Berlin and said tear down this wall. Did we panic? No! And the wall came down.
The nation and the world watched as the World Trade Center Twin Towers fell 19 years ago and we had a president who addressed us and told us that the people who did this to us would answer for it. Did we panic? No! And the people who were responsible were caught and punished.
Il Dulce (the resemblance is uncanny) doesn’t know us at all. Americans don’t panic! We stand our ground with pride in our history and our future.
Helen Tyler
Antwerp
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.