Dog control officer requires reports of bites

The lack of cooperation from Public Health hinders my ability to enforce dog control as it should be operated. Even though I refer every case I get to it directly, it continues to refuse to provide me with reports of bites that happen in the township for which I am the dog control officer.
Without being notified of a bite, I cannot keep the community safe and pursue the proper protocol to place a dangerous dog proceeding in front of the judge. If you are bitten in the town of Wilna, please contact me directly (315-816-6000) or I will have no knowledge of the incident.
Justin Hall
Carthage
