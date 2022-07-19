Don’t allow China to buy up our farmland

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik has always worked to deliver real results to the communities of the north country and her latest legislative proposal is yet another major move for the constituents she represents and the country as a whole.
The Promoting Agriculture Safeguards and Security Act will restrict the ability of our foreign adversaries including China to purchase our vital farmland and other components of our agricultural sector. As reports continue to flow in detailing the Chinese Communist Party’s plan to attack our agriculture industry and to compromise our national security, I am so proud that Rep. Stefanik is stepping up and taking action.
If our adversaries including China, Russia, North Korea and Iran are allowed to buy up U.S. farmland unabated, the day will soon come when we find ourselves begging our enemies for the food grown here on our soil. Elise has swiftly dealt with this threat to our national security.
Now let’s see if the Democrats in Congress will advance this crucial legislation or bow down to the CCP instead. Any representative regardless of party who cannot support this common-sense legislation does not deserve the honor of representing anyone in Congress and, as far as I’m concerned, has turned their backs on the oath they swore to the U.S. Constitution.
Hunter Sartwell
Peru
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.