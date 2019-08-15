Don’t ask Democrats what’s best for nation

When Republicans use the words poor, criminal, one’s city and now infested, Democrats and the press accuse them of racism. Association with these words with a minority reveals the true racism.
They say President Donald Trump’s divisive rhetoric causes mentally unstable individuals to shoot people, and he and NRA members have blood on their hands. Trump says we should secure our borders to stop criminal foreign nationals, some of whom are murderers and rapists or drug dealers. His opponents call him and his supporters racists and now the new charge, white separatists.
Democrats aren’t used to a Republican who stands up to their baseless accusations and strikes back. It’s driving them crazy, and they attack him for everything. It’s clear what the true hate group is and who freely uses hate speech.
These are the same people who are pushing red flag laws, which will deny due process based on an accusation. They also want universal background check laws that are so broadly written that it could make it illegal to hold your partner’s gun while he crosses a fence.
These are what they call a good first step. One will occasionally admit what the last step they want is, as U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein said, “Take them all.”
These are not the people I want making judgments about what is best for me or America.
Michael Bell
Cape Vincent
