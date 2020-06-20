Now is the time for all good men and women to come to the aid of their country. How many times did we type that when we were in high school? I often wondered what did that phrase meant exactly. The teacher said, “When you experience and see that phrase, you will understand what it means.”
I now believe that the time has come for all good men and women to come to the aid of St. Lawrence County. When we see the Democrats trying to run a very liberal failed district attorney to be the County Court judge on the Republican line, yes, “now is that time.”
When I saw the recent riots, I thought about the poor people who are not involved get caught up in the mayhem. Could they protect themselves? Did they have firearms, or did their liberal judges keep them from having one?
That is when it struck me that I want to be able to protect myself and my family. If Democrat Nicole Duvé wins this race, we are stuck for the next 10 years with someone who is likely going to restrict our gun rights. She has always walked the party line, was a train wreck as district attorney, had large case dismissal rate, and tried the same guy three times and failed; she is not a law and order candidate and had a terrible hand off to the next district attorney.
Greg Storie is the only true Republican running for St. Lawrence County Court judge. Greg has been a lawyer for more than years and is a former Canton village judge with a successful trial record.
So now is the time for all good St. Lawrence County residents to come to the aid of their county to make the right decision and vote for Greg Storie for St. Lawrence County judge. We simply can’t have 10 more years of Jerome Richards’s failed policies under the direction of Nicole Duvé.
Dierdre N. Grose
Massena
