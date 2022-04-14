Don’t get fooled about Duffy for Assembly

I have two questions for voters. First, are you fed up yet? Second, are you stupid?
Members of the St. Lawrence County GOP hopes the answer to the first question is “No” and to the second one is “Yes!” Recently at one of their secret meetings, they came out supporting Susan Duffy for state Assembly.
What they aren’t telling you is how unqualified she is for this office or why someone with zero experience is their choice. If you ask them, all they say is they don’t really know her but she has a big house so she must have money.
To start, she was making it look like she and U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik were best friends. The truth is that she has never met or even spoken to the congresswoman. Given all the times that Elise has been here, given that the Republican picnic is literally across the street from her house, given that one prerequisite for running is knowing your colleagues, she doesn’t!
But where does she stand on issues? Does she Back the Blue? Well, the congresswoman had a rally in Waddington last summer, three blocks from her house. Was Duffy there? Nope!
Does Duffy support our corrections officers? Once again, a rally was held in Ogdensburg over the prison closure and again Susan was absent!
Does she support former President Donald Trump? Well, she was asked that question on Glenn Curry’s radio program. The answer should’ve been a simple “Yes!”
However, after five minutes of dancing around the question, she said, “But, man, I loved his policies, and he did a great job running this country.” Not the answer that Republican voters demand. Also, she wasn’t at the Trump rally in Watertown in 2016.
She wasn’t Second Amendment until the party told her she had to be. She sort of has political experience; she served on the Lisbon Town Council — if you call “serving” quitting halfway through her term.
I worked for the company she destroyed and “acquired the technology” to start “her” business. For now, I’ll just say Duffy is in this race for four things:
n $130,000 a year;
n Power and her ego;
n Attend fancy Albany cocktail parties; and
n High-paying jobs for her friends and party flunkies.
I hope this helps Republican voters answer “Yes” to one, “No” to two and “No” to Duffy!
Russ Finley
Lisbon
