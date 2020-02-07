Don’t include Louisville in library’s budget

I was at the Louisville Town Board meeting when board members graciously voted to donate $9,000 to the Massena Public Library.
I thought that was a fair amount for the few people in the town who use the library.
But I see nothing fair about asking town of Louisville residents to pay 22 percent of the library budget, which would be $154,400 the first year.
A vibrant library is nice.
But it’s a want, not a need.
People need heat, electricity, water, food and health care.
And with the economy the way it is in this area, it seems these are all that people can afford.
Mary Anne Durant
Louisville
