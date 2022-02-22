Don’t over-estimate MTG’s grasp of world

Everyone has heard of the Gestapo, the ruthless secret police of Nazi Germany.
Thanks to U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), we have knowledge of the little known, but especially ruthless, Nazi “gazpacho.”
Greene stated that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s “gazpacho police” are “spying on members of Congress, spying on the legislative work that we do, …”
How pathetic that a member of the U.S. House of Representatives doesn’t know the difference between Spanish chilled soup — gazpacho made with ripe, fresh tomatoes, cucumber, bell pepper, celery and onions — and the Gestapo, one of the most ruthless, murderous organizations of the 20th century.
Greene’s confusing gazpacho and Gestapo is hardly surprising given that she has compared COVID-19 to cancer.
“Every single year, more than 600,000 people in the US die from cancer. The country has never once shut down. Not a single school has closed.”
Critics of democracy have long said this form of governance is doomed to failure as too many people are too stupid to have a voice in decision making.
The QAnon, conspiracy theory believing Marjorie Taylor Greene lends a great deal of credibility to this argument, and I have no doubt she will be re-elected this November.
George J. Bryjak
Bloomingdale
