Those who viewed the cruel and untimely death of George Floyd have experienced a variety of emotions — fear, anger, lack of trust and disbelief. Could this really be happening in our country? Now, as a result of the incident, there is a movement to defund the police.
My grandfather Nicholas B. Smith was a policeman in Buffalo. He was killed by a robber while working in the line of duty, leaving my dad, who was then 4, without the love and guidance of a father. His name is inscribed on a monument in Washington, D.C., dedicated to the members of the police force who lost their lives serving their communities.
Dad also joined the Buffalo police force. He was a wonderful policeman and became the city’s youngest police captain. He served as head of the Crime Prevention Bureau.
I remember so well how proud I was when I was in high school and he came to speak at an assembly there. His purpose was to discuss with youths meaningful ways they could contribute to the lives of others.
He spoke of youth clubs where members would collect magazines and other suitable items to give to servicemen. He would often take us down to the train station to welcome soldiers and give them our gifts as they departed from the trains.
We were taught never to refer to a policeman as a “cop.” He insisted we refer to them as police officers to respect the significance of the many contributions they rendered to our community.
There was a lot of prejudice in Buffalo at that time. People from a variety of backgrounds often lived in ethnic-related areas — and certain of them, along with people of color, were often spoken of uncharitably. Dad made it very clear to us that everyone was made in the image and likeness of God and, therefore, worthy of respect.
No matter one’s occupation, some are not equipped to perform their job for a variety of reasons such as lack of motivation and improper attitude, personal life experiences that affect their viewpoints and inadequate preparation. This should be thoroughly checked out before one is hired.
However, to punish all policemen for the actions of a few is neither right nor just. I pray you will join me in speaking out in support of those in the police force who have generous hearts and serve our communities with diligence and honor.
Bette Hartzell
Watertown
