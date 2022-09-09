Don’t support those who spew hate at rivals

We’re teaching our children to hate. That is the America that our impressionable youths are witnessing.
Do they see politicians collaborating, maturely discussing solutions and politely listening to one another? No, they do not (although that’s what’s going on in Congress among those quietly accomplishing things).
But the GOP has decided that scorn, scandal, theatrics, backlash, name-calling and anger are what get the most attention. The more attention they get in the news, the more opportunity they have to attack the other side, which is their go-to sideshow every day.
These politicians model aggression: how to hurt people’s feelings, bully those they don’t like and rebel against the civility and rule of law that is the foundation of any stable society. They hurl their belligerence against anyone who disagrees with their way of thinking. “Let’s go, Brandon” is the ugliness they’re teaching our children.
Young America watched swarms of angry, cursing, armed people gleefully vandalize the U.S. Capitol, looking to punish any individuals who didn’t support Donald Trump. Did America unilaterally and immediately condemn such an outrageous occurrence? No, it did not; leaving our children with the impression that incited violence will be tolerated. It’s just as harmful as the GOP continuing to embrace and defend armed-militia, neo-Nazi hate groups as “very fine people.”
We must be clear with our children that this behavior is wrong. These are misguided politicians caught up in overly focused, ego-driven ambition that leads them to abandon the principles of character we would desire our children to follow: kindness, honesty and cooperation. These are impressionable adults who see their world through a media haze of resentment and rage, leading them to irrationally lash out at others in pure spite.
A world caught up in seething vengeance, fictionalized slander and random violence isn’t a world any of us should want to live in. But this is what our children see. Let’s guide our children to understand that a political party that spews hate toward its opponents (while claiming that it’s the opposing party that hates them) has no place in America, even though grown adults are acting that way.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.