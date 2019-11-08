I am always amazed by the unique social and recreational resources found in communities across Northern New York as well as the lengths that dedicated individuals go to keep them alive. These are assets that strengthen our communities and contribute to what makes this such a great place to live.
I have watched the debate over the last few years regarding funding for renovations and additions to Thompson Park in Watertown and have been pleased to see that the desire to improve the community appears to be winning out.
Recently, there was a story on North Country Public Radio about a debate in Plattsburgh around the city’s public recreational facilities. The story stated that the city was poised to lose around $600,000 in the coming year from operating the facilities. It is unfortunate that terms such as loss or cost are part of the narrative. This is not a loss of money; it is an important investments in the community. While these examples are from two of the larger population centers in our region, this same debate plays out in nearly every community at some level.
As a society it seems that we have become much more focused on fighting taxes to hoard our disposable income for personal and home entertainment rather than recognizing how collectively our small contributions can have a much greater benefit on our lives when invested into our communities. It is not a matter of having the money to invest, it is a matter of prioritizing its use.
Many community members have begun to recognize the societal toll that neglecting these investments has taken over the last several decades. Across the region the recent resurgence in grassroots groups organizing community activities, intended to bring communities together and increase community pride, are evidence that more and more people are recognizing the important role these public resources and infrastructure play in the overall health of a community.
I certainly understand that financial resources are not limitless; however, at a time of excitement and growth in many areas of our region, public investment in community resources is not only sound fiscal strategy it is a critical piece of economic growth as healthy communities are essential to attracting business investment.
Joe Lawrence
Lowville
