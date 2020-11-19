Donald Trump is in the rear view mirror

All right, my fellow white Americans. It’s time we all put up or shut up.
We have been saved from the neo-fascist cancer on the presidency that is Donald Trump. And who came through for us? Atlanta, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Detroit, Milwaukee, etc., with large blocks of Americans of color. Mexican Americans in Arizona and Nevada, African Americans living in the cities, Puerto Ricans living and voting here now, because Trump left their island devastated by hurricanes, tossing paper towels at them in contempt.
Citigroup, a major financial institution, estimated that discrimination against African Americans cost our economy $16 trillion over the last 20 years. Add the $7 trillion our wars have cost and it’s not hard to see why we can’t fix our country. There have been 60,000 suicides among my fellow veterans in the last decade, and that saddens me. And imagine yourself with a police knee on your neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds.
Today, only 49% of us younger than 16 and are non-Hispanic Caucasians, and this age group begins to reach voting age in three years. That’s why the white supremacists let the virus run wild; 78% of younger Americans it kills being Black, Latinx or Native American. We must bring back the civil rights and peace activism of the 1960s, or Joe Biden will be a powerless figurehead against a GOP Senate.
Trump is the most successful 21st century American con artist. Call the north country what you want, but this is still the America I helped defend. And Trump is in the rear view mirror.
Roland Van Deusen
Clayton
