Donald Trump is not a medical authority

I’m an 84-year-old registered Republican. I’m old and vulnerable but not stupid. I’m not willing to fall on my sword so President Donald Trump can write me off and claim it is only old and or vulnerable people with pre-existing conditions who are dying from COVID-19 and they would die anyway.
I acknowledge there is a lot we don’t know about this novel coronavirus. Sorry, Donald, but I pefer listening to Dr. Anthony Fauci and other medical and scientific authorities. I am wearing a mask, social distancing and avoiding crowed places.
Some still believe Trump is making our country great again; I’m still looking for the evidence. “Fake news” seems to be Trump’s only response to the fact-checks of his lies.
Just a couple of examples: He says “99 percent of corona case are totally harmless”; “we did it right, saved millions of lives.” Just because you have experienced bone spurs, Mr. President, doesn’t make you a medical authority.
We need to act responsibly, be considerate of others, pay attention to science and stay safe.
John Stone
Adams
