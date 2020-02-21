Donald Trump is stoking religious bigotry

Let’s imagine a presidential candidate campaigning on the promise of a “total and complete shutdown of Catholics entering the United States until we figure out what the hell is going on.” Now let’s imagine said candidate actually winning.
Of course, this is just a thought experiment. Such a religious bigot would never get elected in real life by the fine people of the United States! But bear with me. Imagine this hypothetical man were to become president.
Within weeks of his inauguration, he visits his informal adviser, a once great prosecutor and overrated former mayor still dining out on the lucky halo glow he attained for not being terrible during one of the nation’s darkest days. After his daily three-martini lunch, the washed-up former mayor blabs to the press that the president asked him how to do a Catholic ban legally.
The president then institutes a travel ban preventing residents of Ireland, Spain, France and Argentina from entering the United States. Oh, let’s throw in Scotland as well!
Anyway, once complaints come out saying that you can’t ban Catholics, that’s a violation of religious freedom as outlined in the First Amendment, the president’s legal lackeys are ready.
“Oh, it’s not a Catholic ban; it’s a nation ban. These are dangerous countries. Besides, France is practically secular now. And as we all know, not everyone in Argentina, Spain and Ireland is Catholic anymore. Plus, we threw in Scotland, and they’re a bunch of Presbyterians. See, we’re not targeting Catholics! We didn’t ban Italy and the Philippines, and they’re Catholic.”
Anybody with a brain wouldn’t buy these excuses. It’s obvious it’s a Catholic ban with a nonsensical veneer of legalese. But sadly, my thought experiment is only partially fictional.
We have a real life president who is a religious bigot, elected by former KKK grand wizard David Duke and 63 million of his fellow Americans. This Islamophobic bigot of a president instituted a travel ban on persons from a number of predominantly Muslim countries, Saudi Arabia exempted, with Catholic Venezuela thrown in as a fake pretense of deniability.
Recently, he added Nigeria to the ban. It’s the most populous nation in Africa and it’s half Muslim, which gives the president a racist two for one! It’s the modern day Know Nothing Party, keeping the xenophobia and anti-immigrant hatred while exchanging anti-Catholicism for Islamophobia.
Sean Pidgeon
Morristown
