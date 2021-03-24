Doors should be made handicap accessible

A few weeks ago on March 6, the front doors to the Norwood post office were damaged when a car was accidently driven into the facility. These doors now have to be replaced.
The doors were never handicap accessible to the standard that other post offices are. Specifically, a person in a wheelchair could not independently gain access to the Norwood post office. There were other handicap accessible issues with those doors.
Now would have been a perfect time to replace the doors with ones that automatically open. But in my recent discussion with the postmaster, that will not be the case. The plan is that the new doors will be the same as the old doors.
I find this unacceptable. I asked the postmaster for a contact in the U.S. Postal Service to make my concerns known, and he said he cannot give me that information. More or less he said, “Don’t call them. They’ll call you.”
I find this unacceptable as well. The U.S. Postal Service and the owner of the building have a lease, and I asked if that lease could be accessed.
He said he had no access to the lease. If he has no access to it, I’m sure the general public doesn’t either.
It would be great to get some answers without all the “formalities.” As citizens and USPS customers, we have a right to know and our concerns taken into serious consideration.
Joseph M. Liotta
Norwood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.