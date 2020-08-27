I live on the north side of the city of Watertown on a corner that has a four-way stop. The area has a lot of children who love to ride their bikes and lots of pedestrians who walk in this era of COVID-19.
I am absolutely amazed at the number of people who drive straight through the four-way stop without even stopping to look if they were oncoming cars or pedestrians. I know there is not much that our Police Department can do right now because of the novel coronavirus pandemic and because they are very busy.
But something should be done to educate these people as to the fact that one of these days, someone is going to get hit on this corner. Is that what it will take to get someone’s attention?
This is not a new situation. We have lived here for 29 years and have watched this happen over and over again.
Please drivers, slow down. Or else, you may have a death on your hands.
Linda Fields
Watertown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.