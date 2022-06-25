I am supporting Susan Duffy for the state Assembly. She is the best candidate to represent the people of the 116th District.
She commits to serving with integrity and principles and will diligently seek solutions to the complex problems we face today in the north country. She is proud to call herself a conservative Republican, a mom, a grandmother and a business owner.
Susan is one of the hardest working women I have met. She has passion and drive and is not afraid to face a challenge head on. She has strong moral convictions and will always answer the tough questions her opponent seems to avoid.
She has a passion to help other women find ways to make their businesses succeed in addition to her own. While on the campaign trail, she has spent countless hours giving helpful advice to women business owners. She is a true leader who lifts others up to see them succeed.
She is proudly pro-life, a proud supporter of the Second Amendment and stands with all who serve in law enforcement as well as those in our military.
Susan believes in the principles of freedom and in the U.S. Constitution. She is a true patriot.
I would encourage everyone to vote for Susan Duffy for the state Assembly. She is the representative we need here in the 116th District. On Tuesday, I will be voting in the Republican primary for Susan Duffy: the candidate for the people.
Meredith George
Watertown
