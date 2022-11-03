Duffy has the right work ethic for Assembly

I met Susan Duffy earlier this year at the Conservative Party picnic. I was impressed with her then, and I’m even more impressed with her now.
Susan has worked tirelessly over the last eight months and has proven her desire to serve the people of the north country. With just a few days before the general election, I am pleased to announce my full endorsement and strong support for state Assembly 116th District candidate Susan Duffy.
There are many reasons I endorse Susan without hesitation, starting with her conviction of character. She is the best choice for this seat with a proven work ethic and strong, moral character.
She is the candidate who looks forward to repealing bills in New York, not creating more. Her creativity and common-sense ideas will make her a sensational representative for “We the People.”
The Conservative Party in NYS looks forward to making history on November 8 by electing Susan Duffy to the state Assembly.
The writer is chairman of the New York State Conservative Party.
