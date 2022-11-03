Duffy has the right work ethic for Assembly

I met Susan Duffy earlier this year at the Conservative Party picnic. I was impressed with her then, and I’m even more impressed with her now.

Susan has worked tirelessly over the last eight months and has proven her desire to serve the people of the north country. With just a few days before the general election, I am pleased to announce my full endorsement and strong support for state Assembly 116th District candidate Susan Duffy.

