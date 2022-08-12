Duffy’s transparency is what we need today

I attended the post-primary news conference that Republican Party member Susan Duffy held in Ogdensburg when she announced her intention to stay in the 116th Assembly race on the Conservative line.

After she spoke, Susan made the transcript of her speech available to reporters and anyone who wanted one. What a great idea for those who wished to refer back to or missed something she said.

