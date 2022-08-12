Duffy’s transparency is what we need today

I attended the post-primary news conference that Republican Party member Susan Duffy held in Ogdensburg when she announced her intention to stay in the 116th Assembly race on the Conservative line.
After she spoke, Susan made the transcript of her speech available to reporters and anyone who wanted one. What a great idea for those who wished to refer back to or missed something she said.
She then opened the floor to questions from reporters and anyone else in attendance. This is the confidence, transparency we need from an elected official in today’s political climate.
Susan’s opponent, Jefferson County Legislator Scott Gray, often turns down the opportunity to speak when invited and seemingly disables comments on his campaign Facebook page, preventing voters from being able to pose their questions and concerns. He states that he has campaign staff running his social media accounts so one would think that would be a viable way for him to engage with voters. Instead, many appear to be shut out.
Susan said during the news conference that she is ready and willing to debate Mr. Gray anytime and anywhere. Fingers crossed for at least one debate between these two very different Republicans so voters can see that difference for themselves and make an informed choice in November.
