Duffy will fight for Northern New Yorkers

I am strongly endorsing Susan Duffy for the Republican nomination for the state Assembly representing the 116th Assembly District.
With our Assemblyman Mark Walczyk running for the state Senate, we need a real fighter to go to Albany to represent us in the state Legislature.
I know Susan Duffy. She’s tough; she’s independent; and she understands what life is like for many north country residents.
She is the only candidate who understands what it’s like to be a divorced mom, struggling to put food on the table for her family. She is the only candidate who has built her own successful business from the ground up. She is the only candidate who has brought a manufacturing business to the north country at a time when others were picking up and leaving our state.
As the St. Lawrence County legislator representing Waddington, Louisville and Massena, I would urge my fellow Republicans to go to the polls Tuesday and cast their ballots for Susan Duffy, a true fighter for Northern New York and our families.
Rita Curran
Massena
The writer represents District 15 on the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators.
