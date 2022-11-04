Duffy will turn gray area to black and white

This election day, all registered voters will have a choice at the polls. The constant problem it seems is we just don’t know whom to choose because politicians have made so many promises that never come true. I am a dairy farmer from Lisbon who has worked side by side with Susan Duffy on the Lisbon Town Council.
I support Susan because I know her character. Her ideas and agenda did not always align with mine, and we would debate.
She is a fighter! I know because she has the knowledge and resources to do so. Susan is not running for the state Assembly for the money; she is doing it to make changes and be that go-to person who will listen and, if supported, push the right agenda.
A prime example of what reflects this is the Lisbon beach and campground. We were going through many changes and projects out there along with the retirement of an excellent seasoned campground director.
Susan spearheaded the issues and presented to the board. It takes time and patience and sometimes years to make smart wise decisions. Susan learned how local municipal law is practiced and took time to research information so she could vote the right way when ready.
She is not perfect and knows that everything we have is a gift from God. Susan is a business-oriented person, hard worker — and that is why I support her for state Assembly.
On a side note, I believe she was the very first woman to ever be elected to the Lisbon Town Council. New York state needs reform!
We cannot give up, therefore I believe Susan is the right choice. We need elected officials who will erase the gray area and make it black and white again.
