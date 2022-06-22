Duffy would represent us well in Assembly

I am proud to endorse state Assembly candidate Susan Duffy in the Tuesday, June 28, Republican primary. I want to ask all of my Republican friends to come out to vote for her.
State Assemblyman Mark Walzcyk, R-Watertown, recently endorsed her candidacy, arguing she would be the strongest candidate to replace him in the Assembly. I agree with him.
Susan Duffy will be a strong and independent voice for our law enforcement community, our correctional officers, our towns and villages, our small businesses, our manufacturers, our schools, colleges, gun owners and tourism industry.
We need someone like Sue who has actually brought a successful manufacturing company and new jobs to the Ogdensburg area.
We need someone like Sue who knows what it’s like to struggle after a divorce to put food on the table for her children.
Sue also understands what it takes to build a company from the ground up.
I have known her since we both worked at the Ogdensburg Journal many years ago. I am proud to stand with her in her campaign for the state Assembly.
I urge my fellow Republicans to come out for her on Tuesday, June 28, and cast their ballot for Susan Duffy. Thank you for your consideration.
Jim Reagen
Ogdensburg
The writer represents District 1 on the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators.
