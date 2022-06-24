Duffy would stand up against crime in NYS

I would like to strongly endorse Susan Duffy for the Republican nomination for state Assembly. We need someone in Albany who is not afraid to stand up and fight for our north country values.
As the chairman of the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators, a retired correctional sergeant and real estate broker, I have seen firsthand how one-party rule is making New York a more dangerous place to live. Our towns are seeing drug dealers move into our neighborhoods, selling drugs to our children and making our communities less safe.
We need a strong voice in Albany who will fight for us, stand beside us and help make the extremists understand we will not sit back while they destroy our communities and state. Career politicians in Albany are undermining our law enforcement and putting the lives of officers and civilian staff at risk. Instead of closing our correctional and mental health facilities across the state, the focus should be on placing those who need these services in the appropriate institutions to make New York a safer place to call home.
Join me on Tuesday and please vote for Susan Duffy.
Bill Sheridan
Hammond
The writer represents District 4 on the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators and serves as the board’s chairman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.