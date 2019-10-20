I am writing on behalf of Andrea Dumas, who is running for the position of mayor of Malone.
Upon relocating to Malone eight years ago, the name I heard mentioned the most was Andrea’s. Everyone told me that she “gets things done” and if I ever had a problem I should contact her.
Within the last two years, I had the need to contact Andrea regarding several problems in the neighborhood. These issues have since been positively resolved thanks to her assistance and guidance.
In talking to and working with Andrea, it quickly became obvious that she loves this community and takes great pride in her contributions and efforts to make this a better place. I do not believe you will find anyone who works harder than Andrea, and I am confident that a vote for Andrea for mayor will enable her to continue her endeavors in making Malone the best it can be.
Kathleen Caulfield
Malone
