Duvé best-qualified candidate for judgeship

I am a registered Republican, and I am encouraging other Republicans and Conservatives to support Nicole Duvé for the next St. Lawrence County Court judge in Tuesday’s primary or sooner if voting by absentee ballot.
The biggest responsibility of the County Court judge is to impartially preside over cases and trials involving the highest level of criminality in this county: felonies.
Both candidates seeking election to this position are lawyers; both support the Second Amendment; and both have served as justice court judges who handled misdemeanors and traffic tickets. However, it should be noted that Nicole has vastly more experience in felony trials and prosecutions.
If elected, Nicole will be able to hit the ground running as her previous experience will afford her the benefit of already knowing how the County Court system operates.
Nicole has been endorsed by many of her peers in the criminal justice system such as County Court Judge Eugene Nicandri, retired State Police Investigator John Donohue and retired Probation Director Francine Perretta as well as many others.
Don’t let the party line determine your vote! Please vote for the most qualified individual running; vote for Nicole Duvé.
Gary Pickering
Hannawa Falls
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.