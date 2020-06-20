I would like to strongly endorse Nicole Duvé for St. Lawrence County Court judge. I first met Nicole working with her in private practice. From the very beginning, she was kind and willing to teach me from the ground up.
Very quickly, I realized how knowledgeable, caring, compassionate and fair she is. I learned through example. She really took the time to show me and make sure I understood the material.
She devoted time to her clients as well, making sure they understood every step of the process. If they had questions and she didn’t have an answer, she would research the topic until she did. She inspired me to work harder and pushed me to surpass the limits of my comfort zone.
She exudes integrity and confidence — qualities needed for a top notch judge. They don’t come any more professional than Nicole.
I’ve thought from almost the moment I met her that she would be perfect for this position. She’s a first class lawyer who went above and beyond for her clients, as well as other staff members.
We need a judge who possesses experience, and Nicole’s resume is extensive and experience unmatched.
Nicole is impartial and extremely dedicated. I can attest to her character and go-getter attitude. She is the clear choice to be St. Lawrence County’s next judge, and I encourage primary voters to support Nicole on Tuesday.
Angela Bateman
Ogdensburg
