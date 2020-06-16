Duvé has experience, character to be judge

I am writing to you today to discuss the upcoming election for St. Lawrence County judge.
In these times, politics is so frustrating and depressing for the American people.
But I can honestly state that I am elated and actually optimistic for our county now that Nicole Duvé is running for the position of St. Lawrence County judge.
I had the privilege of working with her for a couple of years.
During those two years, I not only had the opportunity to work with her but also to know her as an individual.
Her dedication to the law is only equaled by her knowledge of the law.
Nicole Duvé will bring so much to the position of county judge.
Her vast experience is witness to her abilities and talents.
Her length of service is a tribute to her dedication and respect for her profession.
She brings the confidence, the knowledge, the dignity and respect that are vital for a judge.
I urge the voters of St. Lawrence County to support and vote for Nicole Duvé for St. Lawrence County Court judge.
To get to know her better, visit her website at duveforcountyjudge.com.
I am confident the voters will feel the same as I do, that she is the best candidate for the position by her experience and character.
Lisa R. Smithers
Waddington
