Duvé has experience to be county judge

Assume for a moment you are a member of a hiring committee. There are two candidates under consideration. The first candidate has more than twice the years of experience in the field as the second and has spent 13 years serving at the side of two different individuals who have held the position to be filled.
Employing the best candidate for a job is what every employer seeks to do. It is what we as voters and, ultimately, employers can do in the upcoming election for St. Lawrence County Court judge. This county has been embarrassed in the past by elected officials who were completely unqualified for the job but who persuaded the voters to overlook their inadequacies by playing to passions and politics.
The job of the County Court judge is not one of passions and politics. The County Court judge is constrained to enforce the laws as they exist and administer justice with fairness and impartiality. It requires an understanding of trial practice and precedence which is only gained through experience.
Nicole Duvé has that experience and should be our next County Court judge. She has committed to following the law, enforcing it as it is written and, most importantly, has the knowledge and skills to do the job.
I ask simply that you consider what makes the best candidate for any job when you decide how to vote for County Court judge. Passions and politics have no place in this race. Relevant experience and a proven ability to do the job are what matter. Vote for the best qualified candidate to fill the job on Nov. 3; vote for Nicole Duvé.
Lloyd G. Grandy II
Ogdensburg
