Everyone has heard the phrase “practice makes perfect” at one time or another. The underlying meaning, that it takes doing something to become good at it, is simple and true. No one can become proficient at anything if they don’t spend the time practicing and working to get the skill and experience necessary to master it. Put another way, experience is a critical component of success. And that is something that candidate Nicole Duvé offers the voters of St. Lawrence County.
To be an effective judge, it isn’t enough to simply know the law that applies to a case. Procedural rules, evidentiary rules, ethical obligations and docket control are all integral parts of that job that take years to become comfortable with and use to effectively move and preside over cases. Nicole has not only tried numerous felony cases but also assisted several county court judges as they handled the day-to-day and trial-to-trial challenges of the position. There is simply no lawyer in this county better equipped to serve the people as our next county court judge.
When you send in your absentee ballot or head to vote in person for the primaries on June 23, remember that the best candidate for St. Lawrence County court judge is Nicole Duvé. I urge you to vote accordingly.
Dorothy L. Grandy
Waddington
