Duvé has good experience for county judge

I am writing in support of the candidacy of Nicole Duvé for the position of St. Lawrence County judge.
I have known and observed Ms. Duvé as a lawyer (criminal and civil), town justice, assistant district attorney, district attorney and principal court attorney for nearly 25 years. During that period, I have observed her professional development, maturity and personal conduct and found it above reproach. She possesses a depth of knowledge about the law and the personal skills and experience that the county judge position demands.
Her demeanor — whether in dealing with clients, opposing counsel, crime victims, accused individuals, police, witnesses and court personnel — is considerate and to the highest professional standards.
The duties of a county judge include certain administrative/judicial functions involving licensing and appointments. I believe Ms. Duvé would follow the oath to faithfully discharge her duties without fear or favor. I also believe she would not attempt to legislate and would follow the law as enacted.
I write this letter only in my personal capacity, and clearly not as representative of any state of New York entity or organization. I recommend Nicole Duvé to be St. Lawrence County judge.
Eugene Nicandri
Massena
