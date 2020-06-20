My name is Kathleen Martin Rogers, and I am writing this letter in support of Nicole Duvé for St. Lawrence County Court judge. I am the retired Surrogate’s Court judge of St. Lawrence County. For more than 25 years, I presided over both civil and criminal cases as a Surrogate judge, acting County Court judge, acting Family Court judge and acting Supreme Court judge. As the result of my career, I know the qualifications and skills necessary to be a County Court judge — and Nicole Duvé has them all.
She was admitted to the practice of law in 1991. During my career on the bench, she appeared in front of me as a private lawyer, assistant public defender, assistant district attorney and ultimately as the district attorney of St. Lawrence County. Additionally, she has been the Potsdam town judge and has served as principal court attorney to two County Court judges. There could be no better training for this judgeship than that which she has obtained. Her varied career and employment in the court system has given her incomparable experience and keen insight into all aspects of law.
Partisanship holds no place in our judiciary. Judges represent all of the residents of our county and apply equally all of our existing laws to the case at hand. Nicole Duvé has proven and demonstrated her ability to do just that. Her experience, integrity and honesty make her the best choice for County Court judge. Please join me in supporting and voting for her Tuesday in this election.
Kathleen Martin Rogers
Ogdensburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.