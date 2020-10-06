Duvé has the background for county judge

St. Lawrence County Court Judge candidate Nicole Duvé has spent three decades seeking justice and serving the residents of the north country.
She is highly qualified and prepared to be the next St. Lawrence County Court judge.
The County Court judge is elected to a 10-year term.
Nicole has extensive experience previously serving as a private attorney, a court attorney, a law clerk, the district attorney, a town justice and a special assistant U.S. attorney.
North country residents need a judge who can handle the vast complexities of the serious cases that come before the court and one who is able to effectively and successfully handle the transition on day one of the appointment, as Nicole is prepared and able to do.
I have more than 32 years of public safety experience including 21 years as chief of police at the Massena Police Department; although surprisingly, I do not know Nicole’s opponent.
However, I have worked closely with Nicole in a variety of ways including the prosecution of many cases, victim advocacy and tackling the opioid and illegal drug problem that many of our community’s face.
Please do not be misled about her position on the Second Amendment; she supports the Second Amendment.
You are able to read about her position on the Second Amendment as well as learn further information about her qualifications and experience by visiting her website (www.duveforcountyjudge.com).
Nicole Duvé has the experience, skills, temperament and judgment we need serving us as our next County Court judge for the next 10 years.
I am voting for Nicole.
Tim Currier
Massena
The writer is mayor of the village of Massena.
