Duvé is highly qualified to be county judge

Since 2015, Nicole Duvé has been my successor as principal law clerk to the St. Lawrence County judge. During my tenure, I served for 29 years in that role. I served first under Judge Eugene L. Nicandri then after his retirement, under acting County Judge Kathleen Rogers and lastly as law clerk to County Judge Jerome J. Richards.
The principal law clerk is a confidential adviser to the county judge. He or she researches and writes draft opinions for the judge and meets with prosecutors and defense lawyers to try to resolve issues.
I also reviewed and prepared draft decisions for all appeals to County Court from Ogdensburg City Court and from all the town and village courts in St. Lawrence County. County Court handles civil as well as criminal cases.
In the course of my work, I saw and reviewed Nicole Duvé’s work as Potsdam Town Court judge, as assistant district attorney, as a defense lawyer and as district attorney. I also worked with Nicole during her service as principal law clerk to Judge Robert G. Main in Franklin County.
Without hesitation, I can tell you that Nicole is highly qualified to serve as county judge. She is honest and has a sincere commitment to equal justice under the law.
She has unquestionable integrity. Please elect her as county judge this fall.
Stephen J. Easter
Potsdam
The writer is a retired principal law clerk to St. Lawrence County Court judge.
