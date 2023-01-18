Early screening is key to preventing cancer

Cancer-related costs are expensive and growing by the day. The cost of cancer treatment in the United States is projected to grow from $183 billion in 2015 to $246 billion in 2030, and cancer is now the top health care cost for many companies.

Many of these costs could be avoided if we found cancer early when it is easier and less costly to treat. Better yet if we could prevent the cancer altogether.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.