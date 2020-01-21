Economy would stall under Green New Deal

Why doesn’t someone ask a Democratic presidential candidate this: If we go forward with their Green New Deal, how are we going to maintain a military or fly the hundreds of cross-country airline flights or run our commercial traffic in the form of trains and semi-trucks? These vehicles can’t rely on wind and sunlight.
Lets get realistic, candidates, and admit that we need fossil fuels for a very long time. This type of fuel is needed in a country as large as ours.
Our roads full of electric vehicles are going to need charging sites. Wind does not always blow, and the sun has been known to not appear in some parts of the country for days at a time.
Our economy would come to a standstill. We need to work on energy efficiency for certain. This can be done with a realistic plan, not a Green New Deal.
Thank you.
Mike Cannan
Port Leyden
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.