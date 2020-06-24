I read your June 4 editorial (“Lack of leadership: Trump has done more to divide the nation than to console it”) about President Donald Trump’s response to recent riots and other criminal behavior (e.g., killing people).
The president took six key positions:
n He agreed that the killing of George Floyd was totally unacceptable.
n He agreed that the perpetuators of this tragedy should face swift, appropriate punishment.
n He agreed that peaceful protest was appropriate to address illegal law enforcement actions.
n He opposed any and all looting of private property.
n He opposed any and all burning of businesses.
n And he opposed any and all injuring or killing of innocent citizens.
For some reason, you did not clearly identify all of the president’s actual positions, did not explain why you disagreed with any of the above six positions and instead called the above positions “divisive.” A well-known moral tale we learn is childhood is that the pot should not be calling the kettle black.
If you are genuinely concerned about divisiveness in our country, set an example by not attacking our elected leader, accurately represent his position, give him full credit for what he is trying to do right and make constructive, realistic suggestions for improvements.
John Droz Jr.
Brantingham Lake
