Editorial on fracking ignores climate reality

The misguided Watertown Daily Times editorial, “Time for a change: State should reverse its ban on hydraulic fracturing process” (Our View, Aug. 31), promotes the playbook of Lee Zeldin, Republican candidate for governor.
If Zeldin has his way, he will bring back fracking and scrap New York’s landmark climate law, the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. Although the editorial aims for a reasonable tone by acknowledging the reality of climate change, it quickly descends into absurdity by advancing the thoroughly debunked claim that fracked gas is a “cleaner” energy source.
When fracking technology was first developed, it was widely seen as a stop-gap solution. And compared to coal, natural gas was more environmentally friendly.
In the last two decades of natural gas dependence, however, we have come to understand that its benefits are few. Fracking releases large amounts of methane, a greenhouse gas more potent than carbon dioxide, making it far from “clean.” Indeed, some fracked shale gas wells have had methane leakage rates as high as 7.9%.
The editorial fails to mention any of this. It also fails to note fracking’s extraordinary need for freshwater; studies show that each well can require between 1.5 million and 16 million gallons.
Nor does the editorial mention the health risks associated with natural gas, in particular, respiratory illnesses. Finally, the editorial ignores the fact that making investments in fracking infrastructure will compete with investments needed for clean renewable energy.
This makes no sense. We need to move to renewables now.
Fortunately, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s support of the CLCPA and the Democratic Congress’s passage of the Inflation Reduction Act have put us on the road to a more sustainable future for our children and grandchildren. Lee Zeldin’s policies on energy are retrograde and will be rejected in November by voters who understand what is at stake.
