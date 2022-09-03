Editorial on fracking ignores climate reality

The misguided Watertown Daily Times editorial, “Time for a change: State should reverse its ban on hydraulic fracturing process” (Our View, Aug. 31), promotes the playbook of Lee Zeldin, Republican candidate for governor.

If Zeldin has his way, he will bring back fracking and scrap New York’s landmark climate law, the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. Although the editorial aims for a reasonable tone by acknowledging the reality of climate change, it quickly descends into absurdity by advancing the thoroughly debunked claim that fracked gas is a “cleaner” energy source.

