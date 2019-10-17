I read with pleasure your editorial of Sept. 18 about Ray Canale (“The gift of humor: Raymond Canale devoted his life to making other people laugh”).
I met Ray, his brothers and family at their restaurant 55 years ago, which seems like yesterday. The restaurant was a place to gather where there was great food and served with warmth and understanding along with advice and counsel.
The Canales have done so much for the community and area. Ray and his brothers were known throughout the state and beyond for their hospitality, honesty and integrity.
Members of the family are and were hardworking and respected by many. Their lives represented by humor and friendship are the very best qualities found in the north country, which makes it a great place to live.
H. Douglas Barclay
Pulaski
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.